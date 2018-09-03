Kasich says he’ll run as a Republican if he seeks presidency in 2020

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) said Sunday that if he runs for president in 2020, he’ll be on the ticket as a Republican.

“I’m a Republican,” Kasich said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked if he would run as a Republican or independent if he were to launch a 2020 bid.

There has previously been speculation that Kasich, who sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016, could run as an independent in 2020. He told Politico that he wasn’t “ruling anything in or out” when asked if he would consider running as an independent.

If he were to run as a Republican, Kasich would challenge President Trumpin a primary. Kasich has previously said he might run for president in 2020but hasn't committed to it.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Sunday didn’t rule out a presidential run in 2020, saying he’s not sure what he’s going to do, in part because the mood of the country changes so frequently.

“What I’m doing now is — look, I’m staying alive. I’m speaking out. But every time I say anything or observe something, people want to say, ‘oh, well, that’s because he’s running for president,’ ” Kasich said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about the prospect of a 2020 campaign.

“I really don’t know what I’m going to do,” he continued. “Maybe I will. Maybe I won’t. I don’t know. But here’s what I do know. My job as a human being, ultimately, is to serve the Lord. And if I’m helping people to realize their God-given purpose and destiny, then I’m striking tin, and that’s good.”

Host Chuck Todd asked Kasich if he believes he may be too Republican to draw in more centrist Democrats if he were to mount a challenge to President Trump. Kasich responded that the mood of the country shifts too quickly to know for certain.