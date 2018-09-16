CNN Wonders What The Meaning Of The Word “Pretext” Is. The Meaning Is Clear.

Forget debating what the meaning of the word “is,” is, because CNN seems confusedby the word “pretext” now.

In an article about newly released texts between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, CNN reporters Laura Jarrett (former Obama adviser Valeri Jarrett’s daughter) and Manu Raju quote one of the texts between the agents.

“Sitting with Bill watching CNN. A TON more out,” Strzok said in a text to Page on January 10, 2017. “Hey let me know when you can talk. We’re discussing whether, now that this is out, we use it as a pretext to go interview some people.”

Anyone with half a brain reading that would understand it to mean “we can use this report to go interview some people,” but this is CNN.

"It is not clear what was meant by 'pretext,' but in counterintelligence investigations it is common practice to approach someone for questioning without divulging the true reason for the interview, which might be highly classified," the CNN reporters write. "Something of interest publicly reported in the media might serve as an effective way for an FBI agent to question someone while protecting any sensitive sources and methods, explained Josh Campbell, a CNN analyst and former FBI supervisory special agent."

