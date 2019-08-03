Kentucky Schools to Post ‘In God We Trust’ Signs in Hallways

Kentucky students will return to school this fall seeing prominently displayed signs featuring the national motto.

Kentucky’s General Assembly passed a law requiring all state school buildings to display the motto “In God We Trust” in an area that can be visible to those who walk the school hallways, WDKY reported.

State Rep. Brandon Reed (R-Hodgenville), who sponsored the bill, said “the national motto is nothing to be ashamed of” and is glad both Republicans and Democrats in the chamber supported the legislation.

“I’m enormously proud of this legislation, which passed with support from both Republicans and Democrats and sends a message that our national motto is nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. – READ MORE