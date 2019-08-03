Katy Perry and company ordered to pay nearly $3 million to Christian rap artist for copyright infringement

Entertainer Katy Perry and her team are on the hook for $2.78 million in damages, according to The Associated Press.

This week, a jury found that Perry, collaborators, and her record label stole a portion of Christian rapper’s 2009 song for Perry’s 2013 hit, “Dark Horse.” The jury found that Perry and her team copied a rhythmic loop of 2009’s “Joyful Noise,” which was written by Christian rapper Flame (real name Marcus Gray) and others.

Grey sued Perry and company over the similarities in the songs in 2014, and insisted that neither Perry nor her team requested permission to use the rhythmic loop. The original lawsuit sought $20 million.

Perry and her team previously insisted that “Dark Horse” did not steal from “Joyful Noise.” – READ MORE

