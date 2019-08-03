Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Predicts Democrats Will Win Texas in 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) said in a tweet Friday that Democrats will work hard and win over Texas in 2020.

The freshman lawmaker responded to a tweet from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, which read, “Time for the GOP to start fully freaking out about Texas.”

Ocasio-Cortez took Hayes’s sentiments a step further in a tweet completely in Spanish, telling supporters to get ready because they are “going to work hard and win in Texas”:

Ponte las pilas por 2020, porque vamos a trabajar duro y ganar en Texas 😉 https://t.co/Ol40dDFg15 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 2, 2019

Hayes’s tweet followed Rep. Will Hurd’s (R-TX) decision not to seek reelection, leaving the 23rd Congressional District of Texas wide open. – READ MORE