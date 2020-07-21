Kentucky family under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19

A Kentucky family is under house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. The couple must wear ankle monitors and can’t leave the house after Elizabeth Linscott tested positive for coronavirus and refused to sign papers promising to self-quarantine.

Linscott planned to visit her parents in Michigan, so she got a COVID-19 test as a precaution. Despite not exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms, she tested positive for COVID-19.

After she tested positive, the Hardin County Health Department contacted her. The health department requested that she sign documents agreeing that she would self-quarantine and limit her travel. Linscott did not sign the document.

A few days after she declined to sign the “Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order,” the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department arrived at her home.

“I open up the door, and there’s like eight different people, five different cars,” Elizabeth’s husband Isaiah Linscott said. “I’m like, ‘What the heck’s going on?’ This guy’s in a suit with a mask. It’s the health department guy, and he has three papers for us – for me, her and my daughter.”

The authorities demanded that Elizabeth and Isaiah wear ankle monitors, and law enforcement said that they would be notified if the couple travel more than 200 feet away from their home. – READ MORE

