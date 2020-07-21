Gunman Kills NJ Judge Esther Salas’ Son, Wounds Her Husband Days After Taking Epstein Finances Case

The husband and son of federal judge Esther Salas were shot at their New Jersey home Sunday afternoon, sparking a massive law enforcement response.

Three senior law enforcement officials told News 4 New York a gunman shot Judge Esther Salas’ spouse and her 20-year-old son at their North Brunswick home around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Preliminary indications are the husband answered the door and was shot multiple times; the son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, the sources said. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time and was not injured.

Investigators have preliminary information someone posing as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home at about 5 p.m., ABC News said abcn.ws/2WBw8ON, citing multiple law enforcement sources, adding a suspect still “remains at-large”.

(…)

More recently, Salas has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor “high-risk” customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to AP. – READ MORE

UPDATE: A suspect in the fatal shooting has been identified as attorney and men’s rights activist Roy Den Hollander, according to the New York Post.

The suspect was later found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound near Liberty, New York, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. A municipal employee discovered the body in a car.

The deceased suspect was an attorney who had a case before Judge Salas in 2015, sources said. A FedEx package addressed to Judge Salas was discovered in the car, sources said.

“As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” said Mayor Womack, who is personal friends with the judge and her husband.

The deceased suspect connected to the shooting of federal judge Esther Salas’ son and husband was a lawyer who had a case before Salas in 2015, according to ABC News. – READ MORE

