Kentucky Defies Leftists & Atheists, Brings the Bible Back to Schools

The state of Kentucky just defied those who want every remnant of the Christian faith to be removed from public schools.

In a ceremony last week, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed a bill that allows public schools in the state to teach the Bible, WDBP reported.

“The idea that we would not want this to be an option for people in school, that would be crazy,” Bevin said at the ceremony. “I don’t know why every state would not embrace this, why we as a nation would not embrace this.”

Kentucky governor signs bill permitting public schools to teach official Bible courses https://t.co/R8poBQGypO pic.twitter.com/ZtUCl5pDQL — Jack Furnari (@JackBPR) June 29, 2017

The bill gives local school boards the option to add Bible literacy classes to their school’s social studies curriculum.

The new classes would be electives, not requirements, CNN reported.- READ MORE

