Trump Blamed for Death of Reporters…Did Media Blame Obama for Cop Killers?

Did the media hold President Barack Obama responsible for the murders of 10 cops in Dallas, Baton Rouge and New York City, all at the hands of black men apparently incited by their belief that cops murder blacks without consequence? After all, Obama frequently criticized the police and bemoaned America’s racism as “part of our DNA.”

President Obama’s anti-cop rhetoric started right after he took office. Obama’s friend, a black Harvard professor, was arrested in his home. Professor Henry Louis Gates, back from a trip, couldn’t open his front door and reportedly asked his driver to help. A neighbor, observing two people trying to force open the front door of Gates’ home, called 911. But when the cops arrived and asked Gates to exit the home so he could determine its ownership, Gates mouthed off and was briefly arrested. Obama said, “The Cambridge police acted stupidly.” The Cambridge Police Superior Officers Association and the Cambridge Police commissioner insisted the officer followed protocol. Obama’s statement infuriated officers all across the country and set up a template for the Obama administration: Cops engage in unlawful anti-black racial profiling.

Obama and his attorney general also offered verbal support to the so-called Black Lives Matter movement that argues, without facts, that blacks are regularly and illegally profiled by an institutionally, systemically and structurally “racist” criminal justice system. It did not help that during the first six years of the Obama administration, the anti-police incendiary Rev. Al Sharpton, according to The Washington Post, visited the White House 72 times. What kind of message did that send to the police?

When a Sanford, Florida, neighborhood watch captain, George Zimmerman, shot and killed a black 17-year-old named Trayvon Martin, President Obama promptly sided with the deceased teen, saying, “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon.” A jury found Zimmerman not guilty, and one juror later said that during the deliberations, race never came up. – READ MORE

