Independence Day Present for Trump: Approval Blows Past Obama’s

Marking his second Independence Day as the man in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump saw his approval rating sitting above former President Barack Obama’s at the same point in his first term.

And Trump’s doing it in the face of a mainstream news media assault his predecessor never could have imagined.

According to Rasmussen’s Daily Presidential Tracking Poll, Trump entered the holiday with 48 percent of Americans approving of the job he’s doing.

That beats Obama’s rating on July 3, 2010, by 3 points, the daily tracking of the Obama administration shows.

Three points might not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but when it’s seen in the context of the unflagging worship the news media was bestowing on Obama from before he even won the presidency to his second Fourth of July in office, it’s fair to say Trump is blowing Obama away. – READ MORE

