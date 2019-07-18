Kennedy Blasts AOC and Her Squad as Being the ‘Reason There are Directions’ on Shampoo Bottles

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) blasted freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and her squad as the kind of people who need to read the directions on a shampoo bottle.

Kennedy said he was reluctant to “contribute to this freak show” and that he did not believe Trump nor his “original tweet” was “racist,” adding that he believes the president made a “poor choice of words” with the tweets.

He continued on to say that he did not believe Trump “should exchange playground insults” with the squad and that “when you argue with the fool, that proves there are two,” before torching the four congresswomen as thinking “America was wicked in its origins.”

…opinion, they’re Americans. Now I’m entitled to my opinion, & I just think they’re left wing cranks. They’re the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle, & we should ignore them. The “squad” has moved the Democrat Party substantially LEFT, and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

“They are entitled to their opinion. They are Americans. But I’m entitled to my opinion, and I just think they are left-wing cranks and they are the reason that there are directions on a shampoo bottle,” Kennedy quipped.

“I think we should ignore them,” the Louisiana Republican added. – READ MORE