WATCH: Pole-Dancing ICE Protester Loses Her Mind When Confronted By Conservative Woman

On Monday, conservative media personality Ashley StClair visited an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Aurora, Colorado that was recently overtaken by anti-ICE protesters who removed the American flag and replaced it with the flag of Mexico.

I went to the Aurora ICE facility where deranged leftists took down the U.S flag & raised a Mexican flag in its place



These lunatics called me a white supremacist simply for supporting our flag and our troops. VC: @DC_Draino pic.twitter.com/M284ygkXl7 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 15, 2019

StClair says in the video that she went to the facility to voice her support for law enforcement and for our country, a voice of opposition to the protesters in attendance. She was quickly met with a mob of radical left-wingers who screamed at the conservative and called her a “f***ing b****” and a “white supremacist.” In a moment caught on video, one of the protesters oddly started pole-dancing on a stop sign, too.

The video opens with an angry woman in a shirt that says “Free Them!!!” clapping and screaming.

“I don’t give a f***!” she repeatedly yells while furiously clapping her hands together in the conservative woman’s face. “You’re a f***ing b****! You’re a f***ing b****! Privileged a** b****, get the f*** out of here! Now!” – READ MORE