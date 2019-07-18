Video surfaces of Obama supporting asylum restrictions that Democrats now slam Trump over

Democrats blasted President Donald Trump this week over new asylum regulations enacted in response to the growing humanitarian crisis at the southern border.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the regulations — which require migrants to claim asylum in the first safe country to which they arrive, not the country of their preference — “illegal” and “cruel.”

Flashback Clip of the Day: In 2014, @BarackObama says crime and poverty do not justify an asylum claim pic.twitter.com/SorutFTXL9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 15, 2019

However, new video of former President Barack Obama from five years ago shows just how far Democrats’ goal posts have moved.

Speaking in 2014, Obama said that poverty and crime are not sufficient legal reasons for granting asylum.




