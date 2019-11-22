Ken Starr on impeachment hearings so far: We’re ‘nowhere close’ to impeachable offenses

The testimony from witnesses in the House Democrats’ impeachment hearings has come “nowhere close” to laying out impeachable offenses, former Independent Counsel Ken Starr said Thursday.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with host Bill Hemmer, Starr said that the witness testimony does not “reach the level of treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

“My assessment of the evidence far? Nowhere close. The evidence is conflicting and ambiguous,” he told Hemmer.

Starr said that European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony Wednesday falls into the same category since Sondland gave conflicting information about whether President Trump sought a quid pro quo with Ukraine involving military aid and an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. – READ MORE