Donald Trump Awards National Medal of Arts to Actor Jon Voight at White House

President Donald Trump awarded the National Medal of Arts to Actor Jon Voight, who surprised him with a dance to the music from Midnight Cowboy.

As Trump began speaking, Voight began to dance on the stage while the Midnight Cowboy theme played on the loudspeaker.

Trump was clearly surprised by the move but grinned as Voight continued his performance.

Jon Voight does a jig during the National Medal of the Arts ceremony in the White House. https://t.co/aE2u6s3Azb pic.twitter.com/g5fHqsGt6L — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) November 21, 2019

"I want to hear that whole song, but I don't know Jon, maybe we have to get it moving a little bit," Trump said, calling Voight "one of the greatest living legends in cinema."