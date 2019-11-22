Noah’s Ark ‘buried in Turkish mountains’ as experts say 3D scans will prove Biblical ship’s existence

The location of the real Noah’s Ark may have been confirmed by relic-hunters in a remote mountain range.

Experts claim they’ve snapped underground images of a mysterious ship-shaped object discovered half a century ago in eastern Turkey.

Creationists have long claimed that Noah’s legendary boat is buried beneath the rocky spot, known as the Durupınar site.

Not everyone is convinced though, with geologists claiming the mountainous lump is simply an unusual mountain formation.

Now a film crew led by long-time ark hunter Cem Sertesen say they’ve image whatever’s down there, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The team claim they’ll reveal the pictures, obtained by “sending electric signals underground via cables”, in a forthcoming documentary about the Ark.

“These are the actual images of Noah’s Ark,” said Sertesen, who previously released a documentary about finding the ark in 2017.

“They are neither fake nor simulation. They show the entire ship buried underground.” – READ MORE