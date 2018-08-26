David Hogg Makes Up Conspiracy Theory. Gets Brutal Fact Check.

Left-wing activist David Hogg received an embarrassing fact check this week after making up a new baseless conspiracy theory, suggesting that the National Rifle Association was manipulating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

So we can’t -afford textbooks for our children

-regularly fund inner-city schools

-pay our teachers a livable salary

-have free public college Yet, we can arm teachers sounds like the @NRA is pulling strings to increase gun sales in a record low year. https://t.co/Ca8NbMCpyk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 24, 2018

Not only is there zero evidence to support Hogg’s claim, the very premise of his claim — that the NRA is trying to increase “record low” gun sales — is a complete lie.

There have been about 1 million more FBI background checks, the most reliable indicator of gun sales, this year than last year and this year is on pace to be the second-best in the history of NICS. So, no, gun sales are not experiencing a record low year. https://t.co/3TuvrVnvOu — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 24, 2018

Here's the FBI report that shows the number of checks every month since NICS began. For a number of reasons, NICS check numbers are not a one-to-one representation of gun sales but nearly every sale of a new gun and many used sales require a NICS check. https://t.co/ajfqxG16C1 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 24, 2018

Activist David Hogg Talks Of His Generation Of Gun Controllers In A Nymag Cover Story, Then Thinks Of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) And Says, “move The F**k Off The Plate And Let Us Take Control.”

NYMag indicates Hogg is wearied by the “old” Democrats who keep hanging onto their offices. He mentioned Pelosi in particular, and said pointedly, “Nancy Pelosi is old.”

Parkland Student David Hogg Calls for New Dem Leadership in NY Mag Cover Story: ‘Pelosi is Old’ https://t.co/Nmoiudrsa6 pic.twitter.com/Uf195MfujC — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 20, 2018

Hogg often employs the word “narcissistic” to describe himself. He and fellow student gun control activists just wrapped up their summer bus tour, which focused on registering new gun control voters and pressuring Congress to pass more gun laws. While many students rode on the bus, NYMag explained that Hogg often rode separate: “Hogg, in fact, was frequently not on the bus but traveling separately in a black SUV accompanied by bodyguards. If he were a politician, one of the staffers told me, the intensity of interest in him would merit 24-hour Secret Service surveillance.” – READ MORE