    David Hogg Makes Up Conspiracy Theory. Gets Brutal Fact Check.

    Left-wing activist David Hogg received an embarrassing fact check this week after making up a new baseless conspiracy theory, suggesting that the National Rifle Association was manipulating Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

    Not only is there zero evidence to support Hogg’s claim, the very premise of his claim — that the NRA is trying to increase “record low” gun sales — is a complete lie.

    Activist David Hogg Talks Of His Generation Of Gun Controllers In A Nymag Cover Story, Then Thinks Of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) And Says, “move The F**k Off The Plate And Let Us Take Control.”

    NYMag indicates Hogg is wearied by the “old” Democrats who keep hanging onto their offices. He mentioned Pelosi in particular, and said pointedly, “Nancy Pelosi is old.”

    Hogg often employs the word “narcissistic” to describe himself. He and fellow student gun control activists just wrapped up their summer bus tour, which focused on registering new gun control voters and pressuring Congress to pass more gun laws. While many students rode on the bus, NYMag explained that Hogg often rode separate: “Hogg, in fact, was frequently not on the bus but traveling separately in a black SUV accompanied by bodyguards. If he were a politician, one of the staffers told me, the intensity of interest in him would merit 24-hour Secret Service surveillance.” – READ MORE

