Judd Apatow Wants Laura Ingraham Blacklisted
Director Judd Apatow called for Fox News’s Laura Ingraham to be blacklisted Thursday night.
In a tweet from his verified account, and even though Laura Ingraham strongly disavowed white nationalism and racism, Apatow wrote, “She is a liar. We know what she believes. She was very clear. Boycott her sponsors.”
She is a liar. We know what she believes. She was very clear. Boycott her sponsors. https://t.co/BOo6NUGJWb
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) August 10, 2018
Obviously, a sponsor boycott would blacklist Ingraham, would remove her from her speech platform, and from her job and position at Fox News. – READ MORE
Hollywood director and producer Judd Apatow tweeted that President Trump is a “Nazi” and declared the debate on this topic “over” on Monday.
He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views.He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians. https://t.co/o4cS2iWzvS
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 25, 2018
“He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views,” Apatow tweeted. “He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians.” – READ MORE
