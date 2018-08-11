    True Pundit

    Judd Apatow Wants Laura Ingraham Blacklisted

    Director Judd Apatow called for Fox News’s Laura Ingraham to be blacklisted Thursday night.

    In a tweet from his verified account, and even though Laura Ingraham strongly disavowed white nationalism and racism, Apatow wrote, “She is a liar. We know what she believes. She was very clear. Boycott her sponsors.”

    Obviously, a sponsor boycott would blacklist Ingraham, would remove her from her speech platform, and from her job and position at Fox News. – READ MORE

    Hollywood director and producer Judd Apatow tweeted that President Trump is a “Nazi” and declared the debate on this topic “over” on Monday.

    “He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views,” Apatow tweeted. “He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians.” – READ MORE

    A-list Hollywood Director-producer Judd Apatow called for Fox News's Laura Ingraham to be blacklisted from her network.

