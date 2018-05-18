True Pundit

Planned Parenthood Takes an Ironic Stance — Slams Trump for Not Recognizing MS-13 as Humans

Posted on by
After President Donald Trump referred to MS-13 as “animals” on Wednesday, Planned Parenthood and its former president Cecile Richards ironically called him out for failing to recognize the violent gang members as humans.

Richards also slammed the president, writing, “This moment calls for the President to do serious self-reflection.”

“Immigrants are people,” the organization, which performed 321,384 abortions over this past year, tweeted. “They are our neighbors, our friends, and members of the Planned Parenthood family. One hateful man will never, ever speak for all of us.”- READ MORE

Planned Parenthood Takes an Ironic Stance — Slams Trump for Not Recognizing MS-13 as Humans

"Immigrants are human beings." But not unborn babies?

