Planned Parenthood Takes an Ironic Stance — Slams Trump for Not Recognizing MS-13 as Humans

After President Donald Trump referred to MS-13 as “animals” on Wednesday, Planned Parenthood and its former president Cecile Richards ironically called him out for failing to recognize the violent gang members as humans.

Immigrants are people. They are our neighbors, our friends, and members of the Planned Parenthood family. One hateful man will never, ever speak for all of us. https://t.co/RqoinX3GbW — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) May 16, 2018

Richards also slammed the president, writing, “This moment calls for the President to do serious self-reflection.”

“Immigrants are people,” the organization, which performed 321,384 abortions over this past year, tweeted. “They are our neighbors, our friends, and members of the Planned Parenthood family. One hateful man will never, ever speak for all of us.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1