Kellyanne Conway: ‘Ridiculous’ to Say Trump Isn’t Tough on Russia After Diplomat Expulsion (VIDEO)
While appearing on Fox Business Network on Monday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway told host Lou Dobbs that President Donald Trump proved he was tough on Russia when he expelled 60 of their diplomats.
She said the diplomats’ expulsion, which came in response to Russia’s involvement in an ex-spy’s poisoning in Britain, “upends” the “ridiculous” narrative that Trump was weak on Russia. She also pointed to Trump signing a spending bill that would increase military funding by $700 billion.
“Do you think that helps Russia — the U.S. Military getting stronger and bigger and tougher?” Conway asked Dobbs. – READ MORE
