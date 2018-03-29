‘Fox & Friends’ Panel Spars Over Stormy Daniels Claims: Media Trying to ‘Distract and Destroy’ Trump (VIDEO)

Jessica Tarlov and Kayleigh McEnany hashed it out on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning over the adult film actress Stormy Daniels’ claims that she had an affair with President Donald Trump, and the debate over media coverage of the story got heated fast.

McEnany, an RNC spokesperson, started by arguing that the media is obsessed with the Stormy Daniels story, adding that “the media’s goal is to distract and destroy this president.”

“If it’s not Stormy Daniels, it’s Russia collusion or the dossier funded by Democrats. Their goal is to take down this president and distract from all his successes,” McEnany said, adding that the anti-Trump strategy is “backfiring” as Trump remains popular with his base despite the controversies surrounding his presidency. – READ MORE

