Trump Trolls Maxine Waters On Her Birthday; Pelosi Tries To Troll Him Back

    For her birthday, California Democratic Congresswomen Maxine Waters made a wish that anyone following her public remarks over the last year and a half could’ve easily predicted: that Trump would be impeached.

    To make sure that she wasn’t under any illusion that he had somehow magically been swept out of office, Trump tweeted a happy birthday to the left-wing congresswoman, whom he mockingly described as “the leader of the Democratic Party.”

    In response, the embattled official leader of the House Democrats, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, tried her hand at some trolling directed at Trump, who she suggested was only targeting Waters because she “strikes fear” into his heart.

