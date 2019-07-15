Kellyanne Conway Calls out Top Dems for Publicizing How to ‘Evade the Law’ During Pending ICE Raids

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway condemned top Democrats for advising their followers on how to avoid apprehension by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While Democrats claim they only want illegal immigrants to know their rights ahead of the planned deportation, Conway believes these displays are elected officials calling for individuals to evade law enforcement.

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Conway told host Chris Wallace that it was “outrageous” for members of Congress to publically defy law enforcement efforts.

“That includes Speaker Pelosi, who is telling people how to avoid ICE enforcing the law in some places. She should go spend a little bit more time in her hometown of San Francisco where you have more people addicted drugs than you have enrolled in the public schools, I read in one report this morning. So it’s really outrageous for people who take the oath of office and are elected to uphold the law, to then tell people how to flout and abuse and in fact evade the law. That is not their job.”

Conway claimed that Pelosi and her fellow Democrats should spend more time working on legislation to end the crisis at the southern border than warning illegal immigrants on how to evade ICE. She gave them an easy plan to follow if they want to make a difference. – READ MORE