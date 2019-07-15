Jay Inslee: I’ll Ask Megan Rapinoe To Be My Secretary of State

Longshot 2020 presidential candidate Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said Saturday that he will ask U.S. Women’s National Soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe to serve as Secretary of State if he is elected to the White House.

“My first act will be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of state,” Inslee said at the progressive political convention Netroots Nation, before conceding, “I haven’t asked her yet so this could be a surprise to her.”

“I actually believe this because what I think what she has said that has inspired us so much is such an antithesis of the president’s foreign policies,” the governor added.

Inslee’s remarks come after Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl said he wouldn’t be surprised if Rapinoe jumps into politics one day. – READ MORE