JonBenet Ramsey’s Former Photographer Accused of Child Porn

A former photographer of JonBenet Ramsey is accused of several counts of child pornography after a year-long investigation, according to multiple reports.

Police arrested Randall DeWitt Simons, 66, on July 2 in Springfield, Oregon, and was charged by a grand jury for 15 counts of encouraging second-degree child sex abuse, Fox News reported.

Simons worked as a professional photographer for the six-year-old slain beauty queen months before her 1996 unsolved murder, according to a 1998 article circulated by the Associated Press.

The Register-Guard reported that he had been suspected of using an Oregon restaurant’s WiFi system to download the pornographic images.

JonBenet Ramsey was a six-year-old beauty pageant contestant who went missing and had later been found murdered and sexually assaulted. – READ MORE