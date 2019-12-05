Kellyanne Conway Blasts Pamela Karlan for ‘Looking Down at Half of America’

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said in no uncertain terms on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning of law professor Pamela Karlan, “She was the witness ? She’s the star witness?”

“She didn’t educate us,” she said. “She spends her life lecturing people. She hob-knobs with the elite, with the next generation of lawyers.”

“I took out six figures’ worth of student loans,” added Conway, “to put myself through law school and college with my single mother working her tail off to supplement that. I resent someone like that looking down at half of America.”

“She sounds like Hillary Clinton with the ‘deplorables’ and ‘irredeemables.’ And we’re sick of it.”

“And people are watching. You want to get the president. You want to look down on him. You look down on the people. Tired of it,” added Conway on the Fox News Channel on Thursday morning. – READ MORE