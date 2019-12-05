Rashida Tlaib Headlined Anti-Semitic Hate Fest

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) was the keynote speaker at a conference hosted by a Muslim organization that traffics in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and that counts among its supporters many who seek Israel’s destruction.

Tlaib headlined the American Muslims for Palestine’s (AMP) 2020 election conference late last month in Chicago. The freshman lawmaker, known for her routine criticism of Israel and its supporters, shared the stage with a who’s who of leading anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists, including Bernie Sanders surrogate Linda Sarsour.

AMP is at the forefront of the anti-Israel movement in the United States. A report from the Anti-Defamation League, a watchdog group that combats anti-Semitism, said the group promotes “extreme anti-Israel views” and provides “a platform for anti-Semitism.”

Tlaib’s participation in the conference is the latest in a series of appearances and remarks that have caused consternation among pro-Israel activists. Tlaib is a supporter of the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, a position that led Israel to deny her entry to the country earlier this year. During her first term in Congress she accused her Jewish colleagues of dual loyalty to Israel—an anti-Semitic trope—and shared on Twitter cartoons drawn by an anti-Semite who won a prize in Iran’s notorious Holocaust denial contest. – READ MORE