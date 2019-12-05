Hunter Biden Ordered To Produce Five Years Of Financial Records; Baby-Mama Must Disclose Stripper Tips

Hunter Biden has been ordered by an Arkansas judge to produce five years of financial records in his paternity case – a period which includes the majority of his time on the board of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma, which paid Biden’s firm over $80,000 per month.

Hunter’s baby-mama, stripper Lunden Roberts, will also have to disclose how much she made in tips at a DC strip club where the two met, according to the Daily Mail – reporting on location in Batesville, Arkansas.

Originally Judge Don McSpadden, who is presiding over the court in Batesville, Arkansas, had only asked for three years’ records.

But now he says he needs five years of records before making a decision on how much the former vice-president’s son should pay to support his child.

On Tuesday, McSpadden sent out a blunt letter to attorneys in the case — including the one that Biden fired minutes before a hearing on Monday. – READ MORE