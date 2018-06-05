Politics TV
Keith Ellison Criticizes GOP for Requiring Work for Welfare (VIDEO)
Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee, scoffed at the idea of work requirements for welfare recipients at the Minnesota Democratic Farm and Labor convention last week.
“You know, they want to make you have a work requirement just to be able to get food stamps nowadays?” Ellison added, raising his arms in dismissal. – READ MORE
The deputy DNC chair mocked the idea that welfare recipients would have to work for benefits at the Minnesota DFL convention.
ntknetwork.com