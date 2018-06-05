Apple: We’re Going to Pick the News Stories You Read

Apple’s Vice President of Product Marketing Susan Prescott made an alarming announcement that Apple would be selecting the top news stories that appear in Apple News during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

According to Prescott, Apple News’ editorial team will be selecting the top news stories of the day for millions of potential readers.

“News is a personalized feed where you can see all the stories you want to read, pulled together from trusted sources, and our top stories are handpicked by the Apple News editorial team,” Prescott said.

Prescott did not say what the criteria would be for Apple News to consider a source “trusted,” but conservatives will find this announcement particularly alarming.

Last year, Apple announced that it hired to head Apple News Lauren Kern, who previously served as executive editor for the liberal New York Magazine. – READ MORE

