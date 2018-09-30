ICE Arrests 40 Illegal Aliens in New England, Including Guatemalan Accused of Strangling Pregnant Woman

A Total Of 40 Criminal And Previously Deported Illegal Aliens Were Arrested In The New England Area By The Immigration And Customs Enforcement (Ice) Agency In A Three-day Operation Last Week.

Across Massachusettes, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, 40 illegal aliens from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Vietnam, and other regions were arrested in ICE’s three-day sting, which sought out criminal and previously deported illegal aliens.

“This operation has removed many dangerous individuals from the community and will help contribute to the safety and security throughout the entire region,” ICE official Todd Lyons said in a statement. – READ MORE

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested 150 criminal and previously deported illegal aliens across the Los Angeles, California region this week.

ICE officials say about 40 percent of the illegal aliens arrested in the sweep had been previously released by state or local officials in accordance with California’s “sanctuary state” policy, which gives safe haven and shelter to all illegal aliens, including those with criminal convictions.

About 90 percent of the illegal aliens arrested by ICE had criminal convictions

“The state laws preventing ICE from working in the jails is significantly impacting public safety by letting serious repeat offenders back out onto our streets,” ICE official Thomas Giles said in a statement. – READ MORE