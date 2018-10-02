Ex-boyfriend says Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick threatened to kill his unborn child, ‘was exaggerating everything’

The ex-boyfriend of Julie Swetnick, the third woman to make uncorroborated, lurid allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, told Fox News exclusively on Monday that she had threatened to kill his unborn child and at times even bizarrely asked him to hit her..

“Right after I broke up with her, she basically called me many times and at one point she basically said, ‘You will never, ever see your unborn child alive,'” Richard Vinneccy said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

According to Vinneccy, Swetnick told him at the time, ‘I’m just going to go over there and kill you guys.'”

Swetnick is represented by anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti. He did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Vinneccy’s allegation, but in an interview on CNN Monday night, he cast doubt on Vinneccy’s credibility and characterized him as an estranged ex-boyfriend.

Vinneccy, who said he dated Swetnick off-and-on for seven years, maintained that Swetnick never once mentioned to him her extraordinary claims, apparently made for the first time last month, that Kavanaugh had engaged in systemic gang rapes decades ago. He said the relationship spanned from 1994 to 2001.

“Never, never once [did] she mention that to me,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “We used to talk about everything. She never once mentioned that at all. … If you ask me personally if I believe her, I don’t believe her. I really don’t believe her. Nobody knows Julie Swetnick better than me.”

He added that while he was not aware of Swetnick’s political tendencies, “She always wanted to be the center of attention. . .. She was exaggerating everything. Everything that came out of her mouth was just exaggerations.” – READ MORE

Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of drugging women and participating in gang rapes in the 1980s, spoke out at length about her allegations in an interview that aired on MSNBC Monday.

NBC News started off by noting it could not independently verify her claims. Swetnick spoke to NBC News correspondent Kate Snow about her allegations, made in a statement released last week, that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended a party where she was drugged and gang raped. While she did not accuse Kavanaugh of assaulting her, she claimed she witnessed him participate in gang rapes. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations and denied even knowing Swetnick.

Swetnick, a current government employee being represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, told Snow that at parties Kavanaugh was “very aggressive, very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk.”

NBC News noted there were differences in Swetnick’s initial statement and her comments to the outlet, notably her assertion that Kavanaugh spiked punch at the parties so that groups of boys could rape girls.

Swetnick did not confirm that she saw Kavanaugh spike punch, but simply said she “saw him around the punch containers.” – READ MORE