WATCH: Kavanaugh Protesters Refuse to Denounce Keith Ellison

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill spoke to people who were protesting Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanuagh over a sexual assault allegation to see if they’re also outraged over the accusations against Rep. Keith Ellison.

Ellison (D-Minn.), the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and a candidate for Minnesota attorney general, is facing accusations from his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, who says Ellison assaulted and harassed her.

Some have pointed out that many Democrats immediately accepted the claims of Christine Blasey Ford — who says she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh more than 35 years ago — but they apparently don't believe Monahan's claims of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Ellison.

Karen Monahan has accused Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the party’s nominee for Minnesota attorney general, of emotionally and physically abusing her during their years-long relationship.

“It truly saddens me that Keith Ellison continues to have his daughter smear and lie about me. Why would you put your daughter and family in a position to lie and then have the truth come out about their lies. This is typical narcissist behavior, they will use their own kids,” wrote Monahan, an activist with liberal group Sierra Club.

“I broke up with Keith in Jan. 2017, he tried to get me back for a year, I refused. I have text to show this. Watch how he and others are trying to spin this story. It is sad, disgusting and he will end up humiliating him and his family further,” she added.- READ MORE