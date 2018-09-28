Kavanaugh to Dems: You might defeat my nomination but I won’t withdraw

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, appearing to speak to Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing on Thursday, said his nomination might be defeated on the Senate floor but that he would not withdraw his name from consideration for the Supreme Court.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. You’ve tried hard. You’ve given it your all. No one can question your effort,” Kavanaugh told members on the Judiciary Committee.

But he added that a “coordinated and well-funded effort” would not “drive me out.”

“You may defeat me in the final vote but you’ll never get me to quit. Never,” Kavanaugh told senators.

Kavanaugh's nomination remains short of the simple majority needed to be confirmed by the full Senate.

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford's testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an "attractive, good witness," however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh's odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford's case. He stands at 74% as of this writing.