Kavanaugh Hearing: Feinstein’s Office Recommended Accuser’s Lawyer

Christine Blasey Ford, Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Accuser, Told The Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday That The Office Of The Committee’s Own Ranking Democrat, Dianne Feinstein (D-ca), Helped Select Her Lead Attorney.

“Dr. Ford, in choosing attorneys, did anyone help you with the choice?” Rachel Mitchell, the Phoenix, Arizona, special victims division chief enlisted as outside counsel to take Ford’s testimony, asked.

“Various people referred me to lawyers that they knew in the Washington, DC-area,” Ford responded. “I asked some family members and friends and they referred me to like divorce attorneys that might know somebody … I ended up interviewing several law firms from the DC-area.”

Unsatisfied with that answer, Mitchell pressed Ford to answer if anyone other than friends and family helped her choose a lawyer.

“Um, I think that the staff of Diane Feinstein’s office suggested the possibility of some attorneys,” Ford replied, without saying what effect that advice may have had.

“Including the two that are sitting on either side of you?” Mitchell asked, to which Ford replied, “Not both of them, no.”

Mitchell asked for clarification of these indefinite answers in her next five minute questioning session. “Which of your two lawyers did Senator Feinstein’s office recommend?”

“The Katz firm,” Ford responded, indicating her initial lead attorney, Democratic donor and activist Deborah Katz, was selected with assistance from the Judiciary Committee’s ranking Democrat. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE