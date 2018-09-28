Kavanaugh Swing Vote Bob Corker Says He Is A ‘Yes’ On Kavanaugh

Following the intensely emotional testimonies from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh over 35-year-old allegations of sexual assault before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) announced that he plans to vote “Yes” on President Trump’s nominee to United States Supreme Court should it come to the Senate floor.

In a respectful statement, Corker, long considered a swing vote on Kavanaugh, said that after taking Dr. Ford’s allegations seriously and weighing them against the facts, he has ultimately concluded that Kavanaugh deserves “the presumption of innocence.”

“I know it took courage for Dr. Ford to appear before the committee today,” said the statement. “I also strongly believe that Judge Kavanaugh, like all Americans, deserves the presumption of innocence and that it was equally important for him to have the opportunity to address the charges and defend himself.” – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE