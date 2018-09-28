WATCH: Under Fire, Senator Feinstein Blames FORD For Leak To The Media

During Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing concerning dubious and uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Senator Diane Feinstein squirmed when hit with questioning regarding the initial leak of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation to the press, which reports indicate came from Feinstein’s staff.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein remarks on handling of Dr Ford’s letter: “Let me be clear: I did not hide Dr. Ford’s allegations. I did not leak her story. She asked me to hold it confidential and I kept it confidential as she asked.” https://t.co/izjzDR7JYq pic.twitter.com/rfeBeRGPyj — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 27, 2018

After going back and forth as to whether she ever even asked her staff about the leak, Feinstein ultimately placed the blame for the leak on Dr. Ford, the alleged victim.

“I was given some information by a woman who was very much afraid, who asked that it be held confidential, and I held it confidential until she decided that she would come forward,” stated the senator. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE