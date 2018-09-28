WATCH: Kavanaugh’s Impassioned Rebuttal To Accusations Of Sexual Abuse May Have Just Saved His Nomination

On Thursday morning, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave testimony stating that Judge Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her 36 years ago. Her testimony was emotionally compelling. It also lacked any shred of corroborative evidence, and had been contradicted by testimony from witnesses Ford named. It appeared, as I wrote earlier, that Kavanaugh’s nomination was on the ropes — he was being asked to prove a negative, based not on lack of evidence, but on the basis of emotional resonance.

But Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony this afternoon in the Senate Judiciary Committee changed the game — and so did the Left’s pathetic response to that testimony.

Kavanaugh’s performance in his Senate Judiciary Committee hearings was cool and collected. His performance on Martha MacCallum’s Fox News show, in which he denied all Ford’s allegations, came off as detached.

Not so on Thursday. On Thursday, Kavanaugh unleashed on Senate Democrats and their media enablers, defending his innocence and his character. He cited evidence, background, and character in his defense — and he laid bare the political gamesmanship of the Democrats – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE