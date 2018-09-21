Kavanaugh Protestors ‘Refuse to Leave’ and Eat Lunch in Middle of Sen Grassley’s Office — He’s Not Even There

A crowd of protestors swarmed Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley’s office in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, while also taking a lunch break in the middle of Grassley’s office — and he wasn’t even there.

50+ people squeezing into Grassley’s office for another day of #CancelKavanaugh protests, which are still on even though today’s vote was nixed. pic.twitter.com/AEvB4b9PMp — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 20, 2018

WATCH: Lunch time in @ChuckGrassley’s office. Dozens of protesters begin to sit down and eat. Police have now left the office. pic.twitter.com/0leX3g3wjN — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

Protesters in @ChuckGrassley’s office are now bringing in sandwiches and chips to eat inside. Police have now entered the office. pic.twitter.com/mFtiIyt38Y — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 20, 2018

The protestors at Grassley's office Thursday took a lunch break in the entry of his office.

On Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), fed up with the political shenanigans and machinations of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary committee as they try to derail the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, fired off a heated letter to those same Democrats, bluntly accusing them of abusing the confirmation process.

Grassley took a swipe at the Democrats on the committee, writing, “I certainly can understand that Dr. Ford might be distrustful of the Committee’s ability to keep matters confidential based on the Democratic members’ recent conduct, but I sincerely hope that, if she chooses to testify in a closed session, that my colleagues can see their way to plugging the leaks which have plagued this nomination and gain their trust.”

After delineating how the ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), had been aware of Ford’s accusations since July but only leaked them on the eve of the confirmation vote, Grassley concluded with a blistering attack:

This is but the latest—and most serious—of your side's abuse of this confirmation process. There has been delay and obstruction of this process at every turn and with every argument available. Therefore, I will view any additional complaints about the process very skeptically.