TBS Host Samantha Bee: Brett Kavanaugh Accuser ‘Did America a Favor’ (VIDEO)

Tbs Late-night Host Samantha Bee Insists That Brett Kavanaugh’s Accuser “did America A Favor” By Coming Forward With Her Hazy Accusations That The Judge Sexually Assaulted Her Over 30 Years Ago.

On her Wednesday evening broadcast of Full Frontal, Bee suggested that anyone supporting Kavanaugh is doing it because they are “confessing to something themselves,” and went on piously to proclaim that it’s “never OK to rape somebody,” even though Kavanaugh was accused of groping, but not necessarily of rape.

Bee concluded that the accuser “did America a favor” coming forward with her accusations.

“Christine Blasey Ford didn’t ask for any of this shit,” Bee proclaimed. “She did America a favor by coming forward with extremely relevant background information about an important job applicant.” – READ MORE

TBS late-night host Samantha Bee announced the launch of a political mobile app game geared toward ginning up turnout among young voters ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“We have no idea if this will be impactful or not, but we just wanted to try something,” Bee told an audience at a New York launch event where the TBS show’s live mobile app, This is Not a Game: The Game, was rolled out, Deadline reports.

“It felt like somebody needed to try something. … We can’t quite conquer gerrymandering with this, but we’ll try that next,” the Full Frontal host said of the free trivia-style app that rewards gamers with cash prizes based on their knowledge of political issues.

“After downloading the free app, contestants are invited to play a daily game live at a set time, answering 10 questions and vying for a share of $5,000 in prize money,” Deadline reports. “The first game will be on the night of September 12.” – READ MORE