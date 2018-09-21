Mazie Hirono Took Money From Democrat Who Admitted to Hitting Wife

Hawaii senator Mazie Hirono (D.) has stepped into the spotlight this week following sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, blaming “men in this country” for perpetuating sexual assault and telling them all to “just shut up.”
Hirono’s Democratic colleague in the Senate, Tom Carper (Del.), who has admitted to punching his wife hard enough to give her a black eye, appears to be getting a pass from Hirono, who, even since his admission was revealed last January, has taken campaign money from him.
Neither Hirono nor any of her Democratic colleagues have commented on the record since the Free Beacon uncovered a 1998 interview, in which Carper said, “Did I slap my wife 20 years ago? Yes.”
Not only have Democrats such as Hirono failed to address Carper’s spousal abuse committed during his first marriage when he was in his 30s, but they have also continued to take money from him for their reelections.
Hirono's campaign took $1,000 from Carper's First State PAC in June of this year, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono (Hawaii) ripped her Republican colleagues over their handling of the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, calling GOP claims that they have done everything they can to reach out to the accuser “bullshit.”
“That is such bullshit I can hardly stand it,” Hirono said on ABC News Wednesday, in response to a letter from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to Senate Democrats.
Grassley said in the letter that committee leaders have done everything they can to contact Christine Blasey Ford and implore her to testify in a hearing on Monday about her allegations against Kavanaugh.
Grassley's spokesman fired back at Hirono on Twitter, saying: "This is such nonsense. The Committee has sent 9 emails and left 2 voicemails."