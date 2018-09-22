Kavanaugh Pens Letter To Sen. Grassley: ‘I Continue To Want A Hearing As Soon As Possible’ In Order To ‘Clear My Name’

In a letter sent to Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Thursday, SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh wrote that he is hoping to testify before the Senate as soon as possible in order to “clear [his] name.”

As Kavanaugh prepares to testify before the Senate, negotiations continue with accuser Christine Blasey Ford. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left-wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers — they just want to destroy and delay.”

The president’s comments this morning followed the thoughts he shared Thursday night about his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

“I think it’s a very a sad situation,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, just moments before speaking to a crowd in Las Vegas during a campaign-style rally.

“He is an outstanding person. And, frankly, Sean, to see what is going on is just very, very sad. You say, why didn’t somebody call the FBI 36 years ago? I mean, you could also say when did this all happen, what is going on?” – READ MORE