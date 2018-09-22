Disney CEO Bob Iger Admits ESPN Became Too Political

Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger Admitted In A Revealing Interview Released Thursday That Espn Became Too Political, An Issue Hollywood’s Most Powerful Man Says The Sports Network’s President Is Trying To Fix.

Asked how ESPN has changed in the past year, Iger told the Hollywood Reporterthat Jimmy Pitaro — the longtime Disney executive who replaced John Skipper as the network’s president in March — has attempted to refocus its coverage on sports and away from politics.

“There’s been a big debate about whether ESPN should be focused more on what happens on the field of sport than what happens in terms of where sports is societally or politically,” Iger began. “And Jimmy felt that the pendulum may have swung a little bit too far away from the field. And I happen to believe he was right.”

“And it’s something, by the way, that I think John Skipper had come to recognize as well. But Jimmy coming in fresh has had the ability to address it, I think, far more aggressively and effectively,” he added. “He has brought back some balance.” – READ MORE

ESPN continued down their politically progressive path on Monday, going fully insane over golf superstar Tiger Woods’ recent comments about President Donald Trump.

“First Take” co-host Max Kellerman, fully triggered by Woods’ comments, ranted about how “angry” he was about the “thoughtless statement.” And Kellerman’s counterpart, Stephen A. Smith, said that Woods is “not black” and doesn’t identify as black, which has upset the African-American community and explains the golf phenom’s Trump comments.

Woods was asked about Trump, whom he has a personal relationship with, by a New York Times reporter on Sunday: “I think a lot of people, especially people of color, immigrants feel threatened by him, by his policies. … What do you say to people who might find it interesting, I guess, that you have a friendly relationship with him?”- READ MORE