Kavanaugh: I Did Not Have Sexual Relations ‘In High School Or For Many Years Thereafter’

Speaking out about the unsubstantiated accusations of sexual misconduct launched against him, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that he did not engage in sexual relations throughout his high school years and many years thereafter.

This is quite the exchange between Kavanaugh and Martha MacCallum: pic.twitter.com/4q8moIljnH — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 24, 2018

This flies in the face of the wild allegations of sexual misconduct, which all apparently happened when Mr. Kavanaugh was in high school and college.

The highly-anticipated interview does not appear until 7 p.m. Eastern, but journalists have already begun posting exchanges.

"We're talking about allegations of sexual misconduct. I've never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter. And the girls from the schools I went to and I were friends," says Kavanaugh, sitting alongside his wife.