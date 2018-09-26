‘Incredibly Difficult’: Ashley Kavanaugh Reacts to Death Threats, Coverage of Husband’s Allegations (VIDEO)

Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, defended her husband Monday on “The Story” against accusations of sexual misconduct and reacted to the threats her family has faced as the situation intensified.

Martha MacCallum asked Ms. Kavanaugh about the death threats her family has received, as well as how the Kavanaughs’ two daughters are handling the increased scrutiny.

“This process is incredibly difficult,” she said.

"It's very difficult to have these conversations with your children, which we've had to have."

She said the past several weeks have been “harder than we imagined and we imagined it might be hard.” – READ MORE