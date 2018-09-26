    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    ‘Incredibly Difficult’: Ashley Kavanaugh Reacts to Death Threats, Coverage of Husband’s Allegations (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, defended her husband Monday on “The Story” against accusations of sexual misconduct and reacted to the threats her family has faced as the situation intensified.

    Martha MacCallum asked Ms. Kavanaugh about the death threats her family has received, as well as how the Kavanaughs’ two daughters are handling the increased scrutiny.

    “This process is incredibly difficult,” she said.

    She said the past several weeks have been “harder than we imagined and we imagined it might be hard.” – READ MORE

     

    'Incredibly Difficult': Ashley Kavanaugh Reacts to Death Threats, Coverage of Husband's Allegations
    'Incredibly Difficult': Ashley Kavanaugh Reacts to Death Threats, Coverage of Husband's Allegations

    Ashley Kavanaugh, the wife of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, defended her husband Monday on "The Story" against accusations of sexual misconduct and reacted to the threats her family has faced as the situation intensified.

    Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: