Kavanaugh horror show is what Washington will look like if Democrats take back power

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh has taught us a lot about those on the left – namely that they seek to win at any cost, no matter the reputations destroyed, the lives forever changed, or the damage done to the constitutionally mandated confirmation process.

Make no mistake. The lives of Professor Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh will never be the same. Both of their families have received death threats. Both had to reveal intimately personal details before the American public. And both were effectively used as pawns in a sad, avoidable Democratic chess game.

In emotional testimony Thursday before the Judiciary Committee, Ford accused Kavanaugh of attempting to rape her when both were in high school some 36 years ago, and Kavanaugh denied ever sexually assaulting Ford or anyone else.

The airing of Ford’s allegations at a public hearing was entirely avoidable if only Democrats had acted in good faith.

For nearly two months, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., concealed from the Republican majority a July-dated letter from Ford alleging she was sexually assaulted, instead deciding to issue an obscure statement in September just days before the confirmation vote. READ MORE;

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1