Maxine Waters’ Denial of Leaking Home Addresses of U.S. Senators Sure Makes Her SOUND REALLY GUILTY

A U.S. Congresswoman — or her staff — leaking the home addresses of members of the United States Senate on the internet.

Allegedly.

Welcome to 2018 and the circus is in town and it is packed daily. And who doesn’t love a good freak show complete with a wig-wearing side show.

Who just happens to be an unhinged member of Congress too.

Step right up, folk. behold the freak show.

Please read my statement on false allegations regarding the leak of the personal information of U.S. Senators: pic.twitter.com/YBEekR6jBB — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 29, 2018

This denial is angry. This suggests she doesn’t have the temperment to be a Member of Congress. When someone is accused of something they didn’t do, they must not be angry. They must not be defiant. They must not question the motives of the accuser. They must be calm and serene. https://t.co/IcMiozv5mk — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 29, 2018