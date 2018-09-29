HIGH-LEVEL INTEL SOURCE TELLS PAINE: The Slow Communist Subversion Of The United States Has Culminated In The Brett Kavanaugh Case

What most Americans don’t realize, is that organized Communist subversion often takes many years, if not decades, to slowly transform and convert the existing forms of their targeted government.

In this case, because of its economic superiority and military powerhouse, the United States of America was always the ultimate prize, or crown jewel of organized Communism’s objectives.

The problem of course, was that “pesky” U.S. Constitution, with all of its attendant “Bills of Rights,” “Amendments” guaranteeing such concepts as individual freedom, the presumption of innocence, the right to face one’s accusers, the right to freedom of speech and expression, to bear arms, and other such inherently anti-Communist/anti-Monarchy protections.

To be sure, the Founding Fathers had written and drafted the Constitution precisely because they wanted to throw off the yoke of tyrannical England, and its draconian and oppressive King.

To that end the Founding Fathers labored intensely to put in writing a document that would guarantee all of the Citizenry the Rights to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness – the United States Constitution.

But the Communists are very well familiar with the “boiling frog” approach to Communist conversion/subversion, and they have all the patience in the world, because it is a disease that tends to be multi-generational, with one generation of communists imbuing and infecting another younger generation, using highly emotional issues to recruit them into their fold.

This is also known as “Salami Tactics,” which is a “divide and conquer” process of threats and alliances used to overcome opposition.

With it, an aggressor can influence and eventually dominate a landscape, typically political, piece by piece.

In this fashion, the opposition is eliminated “slice by slice” until one realizes (too late) that it is gone in its entirety.

In some cases it includes the creation of several factions within the opposing political party and then dismantling that party from the inside, without causing the “sliced” sides to protest.

Salami tactics are most likely to succeed when the perpetrators keep their true long-term motives hidden and maintain a posture of cooperativeness and helpfulness while engaged in the intended gradual subversion.

These “emotional issues” were cleverly elucidated and crystalized to be usually one of the following “special protected classes” – minority (mainly African-American) rights, gay rights, Jewish (Zionist) rights against perceived Anti-Semitism, and finally, female “rights” known in its extreme form as “militant feminism.”

To be sure, none of the “controllers” or “handlers” of modern day Communism give a damn about any of these 4 basic special protected classes, or their “rights,” as they as a rule consist mainly of Luciferian, Atheistic, Oligarch types who are at odds with human and civil rights, and instead wish to control, cull, and enslave the masses of the global population, using any and all means necessary.

When it comes to the militant feminist movement, what these global Communists have succeeded in doing, over the past few decades, is “moving the goal post” even farther and farther to the left, overtly criminalizing basic male-female sexual behavior to the point of insanity.

Thus if one were to watch popular movies, read popular literature, or even speak to older generations of people, what was once considered “normal sexual behavior” by and between men and women has now become overtly criminal in nature.

The global Communists have challenged human nature, and wish to assert their dominion over all things, including basic fundamental human nature.

These Communists have designated themselves as “God,” as is the essence of true pure Luciferianism.

In true “boiling frog” methodology, they have spent the last few decades, since the feminist movement, and fast forwarded in the wake of the passage of the 1994 Violence Against Women’s Act (“VAWA”) by communist tools Joseph Biden and Bill Clinton, to go after and prosecute aggressively at first, unknown or minority targets, because that way most white mainstream Americans wouldn’t care, or wouldn’t notice.

In truly inverted and twisted logic, these global Communists used what happened to them in Europe as targets, against the rest of the healthy world populace against them – by quoting Martin Niemöller, the noted German religious scholar, when he said: “In Germany they came first for the Communists, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Communist. Then they came for the Jews, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Jew. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a trade unionist. Then they came for the Catholics, and I didn’t speak up because I was a Protestant. Then they came for me, and by that time no one was left to speak up for me.”

This methodology also worked in the wake of September 11 when the DHS and TSA went after mainly Muslim young men between the ages of 17-35, and since no one protested or cared, now it has applied to all, including white Christian grandmothers and even babies.

Getting back to the above, first these Communists, using the VAWA laws and feminist movement, began targeting, incarcerating, setting up, fining, destroying the relationships, and even murdering poor, uneducated, minority, and other “invisible” classes of society in America, in order to accomplish the following goals: (1) get certain government officials in the judiciary, legislature, and executive branch to out and open themselves as those who were “willing to play the game,” and help to implement their communist manifesto; (2) get case law, history, and culture to shift slowly over decades and time, so that this kind of targeting became the culturally accepted norm; and (3) weed all of those out of government/power who would obstruct their vision and actually fight for and enforce the civil liberties and human rights enshrined in the constitution and fundamental natural human behavior.

This patient “waiting game” has now yielded fruit, and in their last ditches of cynical openness about their agenda, right before they launched a massive attack and onslaught against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, they nailed to the wall Bill Cosby, with total impunity, because as they cynically (and correctly) believed (and which may be true) that White America still consistently does not care about African-American or Black America, and will still allow the latter to go through any type of torture without them ever saying anything or protecting them.

This is another reason that global Communists justify their beliefs – that the people are essentially “animals” anyway, who don’t even care for another, so why should they care about them?

But their ultimate target is Brett Kavanaugh, because he alone, as a high level judge on the highest court in the land, would be the only one who could both undue, and reverse, the decades long Communism subversion of the United States, using their best tool, in their toolbox – organized third wave feminism, which has proven to be far more successful in upending and turning over the very foundations of the United States by dividing and turning against one another, men and women in their own homes.

Brett Kavanaugh, along with fellow U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, would immediately begin to beat back organized Communism in the form of organized militant feminism and begin to liberate America from their yoke of tyranny and oppression.

They would restore the basic truths and rights enunciated in the US Constitution, and this of course, the organized global Communists could never abide by.

This is why he is their ultimate threat and consequently, their ultimate target.

It is up to every patriotic American to both recognize this, and ensure that these organized global Communists do not win in denying Judge Brett Kavanaugh a seat on the United State Supreme Court.

