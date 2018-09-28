Dershowitz: Third Brett Kavanaugh Accuser ‘Does Not Ring True’

Harvard Law School Emeritus Professor And Celebrated Defense Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Told Breitbart News On Wednesday Evening That The Affidavit By Julie Swetnick, The Third Woman To Accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh Of Sexual Misconduct In High School, “does Not Ring True.”

Swetnick presented a sworn affidavit on Wednesday through her lawyer, Michael Avenatti — who is also representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her litigation against President Donald Trump, and is exploring a presidential run in 2020 himself.

“Any reasonably competent [defense] attorney could demolish her affidavit,” Dershowitz said, noting that Swetnick had not explained what she meant when she alleged that Kavanaugh was “present” at her gang rape.

He also said that she had failed to explain why, if she had witnessed multiple gang rapes at parties among Kavanaugh’s friends in Maryland, she had kept going back to the parties.

The affidavit looked as if it had been prepared in haste, Dershowitz said, as Avenatti likely realized he needed to publish it before Thursday's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee if it were to have any impact on the confirmation process.

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford's testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an "attractive, good witness," however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh's odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford's case. He stands at 74% as of this writing.