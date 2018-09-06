Kavanaugh hearing chaos coordinated by Schumer, top Dems

The chaotic start to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing was coordinated from the top by Democratic senators who wanted to stall the Supreme Court nomination process amid complaints about access to documents.

Kavanaugh returns before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for the start of formal questioning. He has delivered only his opening statement so far, vowing Tuesday to be a “neutral and impartial arbiter” after enduring a morning and afternoon of blistering statements from Democrats warning about the implications of his potential confirmation. Many of those Democrats repeatedly tried to object, delay and even adjourn the hearing amid requests for more documents and more time to review the files they had.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., seemed to acknowledge the show was coordinated when asked by GOP Sen. Thom Tillis during Tuesday’s hearing to respond to reports that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., led a phone call over the holiday weekend discussing protest plans.

Durbin said “there was a phone conference yesterday,” where “many issues were raised.”

He said this included concerns that "over 100,000 documents related to Judge Kavanaugh had been characterized by the chairman of the committee as committee confidential" and questions of whether the committee should hear the nominee "without access to basic information about his public record."

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) grabbed a bullhorn during an event over the weekend and inadvertently revealed his plan for when Democrats finally take control of Congress: impeachment. And “the sooner, the better.”

Schumer made the off-the-cuff comment during a Labor Day parade in Brooklyn, Fox News reports, after being asked about impeachment by a bystander.

“When are y’all going to impeach Trump?” someone lined up against the parade barrier can be heard shouting at Schumer, who is holding a bullhorn.

"The sooner the better," Schumer replied enthusiastically.